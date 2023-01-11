Busted! Biden's homes appear to have gas stoves he may ban

By Jack McEvoy

Daily Caller News Foundation

Both of President Joe Biden’s Delaware homes appear to have the very appliance his administration is contemplating banning — gas stoves.

Richard Trumka Jr., a top Consumer Product Safety Commission official who was nominated by Biden, told Bloomberg on Monday that banning the manufacture and import of gas stoves is “on the table” if they “can’t be made safe.” However, Biden’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware features an upscale kitchen “any gourmet chef would die for” that appears to have a gas-powered stove, according to a Long & Foster Real Estate listing. The Bidens purchased the home for $2.74 million in 2017.

TRENDING: The fake election in Brazil: Another thing being kept from you

Back in September 2020, first lady Jill Biden shared a picture of herself cooking spinach on a gas stovetop at what appears to be the Bidens’ family home in Wilmington, Delaware. Months earlier, Mrs. Biden posted photos of herself and her husband coloring Easter eggs in that same kitchen. The Bidens’ gas stovetop features prominently in one of the photos.

Trumka told Bloomberg that gas stoves, which are present in 35% of American households, represent a “hidden hazard” to families in the wake of recent studies, one of which attributed about 12.7% of childhood asthma cases to the appliance. Trumka stated in December that a complete ban on gas stoves was “a real possibility,” The Hill reported.

Are Joe and Jill Biden complete hypocrites? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (12 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

While our family may be physically distancing, our traditions keep us connected. Ready for Easter! pic.twitter.com/Ay3hkAzlq3 — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) April 12, 2020

Industry officials and public health experts have disputed studies claiming links between asthma and gas stove tops. Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz was quick to highlight the Bidens’ ownership of a gas stove at their Wilmington home.

“Rules for thee but not for me,” he tweeted

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and World Health Organization previously declared that the levels of nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and soot released by gas stoves are linked to respiratory illnesses and other health concerns, according to a January 2022 study published by the American Chemical Society. At the same time, the EPA has stated that a properly ventilated kitchen equipped with a stove top fan “greatly reduces exposure to pollutants during cooking.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

However, households with electric stoves reported fires 2.6 times more than residences with gas stoves to cause fires, according to a 2020 National Fire Protection Association report. The house fire death rate in electric stove households was 3.4 times higher than those with gas appliances while the injury rate in electric-run homes was nearly five times greater.

The White House did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!