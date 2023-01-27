A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Career suicide' to speak out against university's 'obsession' with DEI, says departing science professor

'Will punish those that go against the narrative'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 27, 2023 at 2:47pm
(Image by Pexels from Pixabay)

(THE BLAZE) – A departing University of Alabama science professor stated that it is "career suicide" to stand up against higher education's "obsession" with DEI and climate initiatives due to the "rise in illiberalism," Fox News Digital reported.

Dr. Matthew Wielicki, an earth science professor and Polish immigrant, announced on Twitter that he plans to leave his position at the end of the semester partly because universities "are no longer places that embrace the freedom of exchanging ideas and will punish those that go against the narrative."

Wielicki, who describes himself as a "classical liberal," told Fox News Digital Wednesday that his decision to leave was "mainly personal," but the "rise of illiberalism" made his decision "easier."

