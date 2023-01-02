The CDC – yes, the health agency – now pushing trans activism on teachers

By Alexa Schwerha

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges teachers to become transgender activists through an assessment tool which gauges their classroom practices.

The assessment encourages teachers to have rainbow flags in the classroom, use gender-neutral language and get involved with Gay-Straight Alliance clubs.

The CDC claims the assessment should be optional and advises against using it as a requirement to assess staff commitment to LGBTQ-inclusive policies.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging teachers to become transgender activists by encouraging them to participate Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) clubs and using trans-inclusive language, according to its LGBTQ inclusivity guide.

TRENDING: Joe Pinocchio

The “LGBTQ Inclusivity in Schools: A Self-Assessment Tool,” which was published in October 2020 and recently made waves on social media, measures how participants incorporate practices that “address the needs of LGBTQ students who might otherwise be excluded or marginalized.” The assessment rates participants from “minimally inclusive” to “highly inclusive” and provides tips on how to improve score.

During the assessment, participants analyzed how closely they relate to statements about LGBTQ-inclusive practices in the classroom which include using gender-neutral words and using chosen names and pronouns. Participants were then asked whether or not they correct people when they hear a gendered or “outdated” term.

The assessment advised using “partner” rather than “boyfriend” or “girlfriend.” It also included a glossary of LGBTQ-inclusive terms to learn which included “ally,” “cisnormative” and “gender identity.”

It also asked participants about their “beliefs, assumptions, & biases” and questioned if they believe that “gender, gender identity, and sexual orientation can be complex, are unique to an individual, and can be experienced on a continuum.”

Is the CDC actually evil? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“I cannot assume a student’s gender, gender identity, or sexual orientation,” another statement reads.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The assessment then asked if participants “participate in [their] schools’ Gay Straight Alliance/Genders and Sexualities Alliance (GSA),” which is “a student-led organization typically in middle and high school, that seeks to create safe and affirming spaces for LGBTQ students as well as to promote ally-ship among cisgender and straight peers.”

Participants who agreed with a majority of the statements were labeled as an “Awesome Ally” and praised for being “supportive of LGBTQ students.” These participants were encouraged to “share [their] knowledge with those around [them].”

Participants who disagreed with a majority of the statements were advised to “Commit to Change” and informed that they were “not currently as well prepared as [they] could be to provide inclusive and supportive environments for LGBTQ students.” These teachers were encouraged to study “trans terminology,” which include terms like “binding,” “bottom” and “top,” as well as resources from the LGBTQ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign to build an inclusive classroom.

“Binding” is defined as “the process of tightly wrapping one’s chest in order to minimize the appearance of having breasts,” while “top” and “bottom” are used in context of anal sex.

The CDC also recommended using the “genderbread person,” which is a visual aid used to explain the differences between “anatomical sex,” “gender expression,” “gender identity” and “attraction.”

Those who agreed with some of the statements were referred to Harvard University’s Implicit Bias Test, which assesses“conscious and unconscious preferences” for a variety of topics including political issues and ethnic groups.

The CDC packet also provided separate assessments specifically for administrators, educators and school health staff. The educators assessment, which is geared toward teachers, asked teachers how they incorporate inclusivity in curricula and whether they have rainbow flags in their classrooms.

The health staff assessment encouraged that sexual health courses include “information on all types of sex, not centering on penis/vagina penetrative sex” and that staff members use the terms “a body with a penis” or “a body with a vagina” to avoid saying man/woman or boy/girl.

Administrators were judged on whether or not all athletic teams were co-ed and if they provided funding for staff to attend inclusivity trainings.

The CDC acknowledged that the assessment should be an option and not a requirement used to gauge staff responses, according to the document. Instead, the CDC refers to the assessment as an “educational resource” to assist with professional development and a “collection of curated resources and tools to help schools enhance LGBTQ policies, programs, and practices.”

The CDC did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The "Climate Change Cult." The "Anti-Racism Cult." The "Cult of Wokeness." The "LGBTQ Cult" and its predatory offspring targeting America's children, the "Transgender Cult." The "Cult of Abortion." The "COVID Cult." The "Cult of Globalism." "TikTok Cults." Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it's becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract "the rabble" from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND's acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity."

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!