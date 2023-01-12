Chicago mayor's team asked teachers to reward students who volunteer for reelection campaign

By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation
Advertisement - story continues below
Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign urged Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teachers to offer extra credit to students who volunteered, according to WTTW News.
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
TRENDING: Biden-linked think tank with classified docs took millions from Chinese Communists
Megan Crane, Lightfoot’s deputy campaign manager, sent an email to teachers’ official work accounts requesting they tell their students about the campaign’s volunteer externship program, according to WTTW. The Lightfoot campaign initially defended the decision before walking it back and announcing that it would no longer contact Chicago employees.
“We’re simply looking for enthusiastic, curious and hard-working young people eager to help Mayor Lightfoot win this spring,” Crane’s email to teachers, obtained by WTTW, read.
Advertisement - story continues below
The city’s teacher’s union leader said the move was unethical and violated city government ethics, including those established by Lightfoot herself, according to WTTW. A CPS spokesman denied that the school district worked with political campaigns.
“As a rule, the district does not coordinate with any political candidates or campaigns. It has not done so to date and will not be doing so,” the spokesman told WWTW. Lightfoot is responsible for appointing the CPS superintendent and school board members, and the city’s ethics ordinance bans the use of public resources, including email accounts, for non-official purposes such as campaigns.
Lightfoot’s campaign initially told WTTW that it was simply trying “to provide young people with the opportunity to engage with our campaign, learn more about the importance of civic engagement and participate in the most American of processes,” but revised this stance after public criticism.
“All [Lightfoot for Chicago] campaign staff have been reminded about the solid wall that must exist between campaign and official activities and that contacts with any city of Chicago, or other sister agency employees, including CPS employees, even through publicly available sources is off limits. Period,” the campaign told the outlet.
Lightfoot did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.
Advertisement - story continues below
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.
To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.
Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.
All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!