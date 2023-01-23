Child of top Democrat in Congress arrested for assaulting cop at Antifa event

(POST MILLENNIAL) -- The son of Democrat House Minority Whip Katherine M. Clark was reportedly arrested during an Antifa riot in Boston, Massachusetts after allegedly vandalizing personal property and charged with assaulting an officer while resisting arrest Saturday night.

It appears that the child of Democrat House Minority Whip Katherine M. Clark was arrested for assaulting police as part of an #antifa event in Boston last night. Jared 'Riley' Dowell allegedly graffiti'd "stop cop city" and assaulted police while resisting arrest. https://t.co/yP0oAPbpJv pic.twitter.com/LC7ZSaSIG0 — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) January 22, 2023

According to the Boston Police Department, at about 9:30 pm officers responded to a protest at the Parkman Bandstand Monument located in the Boston Common. "Upon arrival officers observed an individual defacing the monument with spray paint. The tagging read 'NO COP CITY' and 'ACAB,'" authorities stated. The phrases are commonly utilized by anti-police Antifa activists, including the ones rioting in the Atlanta "autonomous zone."

Last night, my daughter was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts. I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting. This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process. — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) January 22, 2023

The suspect was later identified as Jared Dowell, 23, of Melrose. AntifaWatch pointed out that the suspect is likely the child of the Democratic politician.

