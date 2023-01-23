A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.WND CRIME
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Child of top Democrat in Congress arrested for assaulting cop at Antifa event

'This is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 22, 2023 at 8:49pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Jared 'Riley' Dowell (Twitter)

Jared 'Riley' Dowell (Twitter)

(POST MILLENNIAL) -- The son of Democrat House Minority Whip Katherine M. Clark was reportedly arrested during an Antifa riot in Boston, Massachusetts after allegedly vandalizing personal property and charged with assaulting an officer while resisting arrest Saturday night.

According to the Boston Police Department, at about 9:30 pm officers responded to a protest at the Parkman Bandstand Monument located in the Boston Common. "Upon arrival officers observed an individual defacing the monument with spray paint. The tagging read 'NO COP CITY' and 'ACAB,'" authorities stated. The phrases are commonly utilized by anti-police Antifa activists, including the ones rioting in the Atlanta "autonomous zone."

TRENDING: Woke TV reboot bombs: Now the 3rd-worst-rated show on IMDB

The suspect was later identified as Jared Dowell, 23, of Melrose. AntifaWatch pointed out that the suspect is likely the child of the Democratic politician.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Child of top Democrat in Congress arrested for assaulting cop at Antifa event
Woman breaks into Texas synagogue, terrorizes preschool children
What are the worst countries in the world for Christians?
Fox News face viciously beaten by 'children' on subway
Voting firm stored election data in China, whistleblower alleges
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×