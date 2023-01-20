A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
China forcing dissidents to sign 'blank arrest warrants' with no crime, then they disappear

Selecting those who protested coronavirus lockdown policy

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 19, 2023 at 7:25pm
Chinese protesters use blank sheets of white paper to protest the government's COVID lockdowns.

(BREITBART) – The Chinese Communist Party is disappearing people who participated in protests and vigils in November for the victims of Beijing’s deadly coronavirus lockdown policy, a woman multiple outlets have identified as Chinese publishing editor Cao Zhixin denounced in a video surfacing on Monday.

The video began circulating with an English-language translation and was reportedly published online by unidentified friends of Cao’s after the 26-year-old disappeared. According to the U.K. Guardian, Cao’s message could not be found on regime-controlled Chinese outlets such as WeChat and Weibo, but spread widely throughout the free world on Twitter and other Western social media platforms.

Prior reports on mass arrests of protesters had identified a Beijing publishing house editor as among those who had disappeared into China’s repressive “legal” system, but the video appeared to be the first confirmation of her identity and disappearance. Dozens of people have disappeared since protests attracting estimated thousands nationwide erupted throughout China in late November. While protests – particularly against deadly lockdowns and the imprisonment of thousands of people in dirty quarantine camps, allegedly to protect them from Chinese coronavirus – became a regular occurrence throughout China in 2022, they remained mostly isolated manifestations of dissent by singular people or small groups before the last weekend of November.

Read the full story ›

