China is 'inside every major American university,' warns Mike Pompeo

The Chinese Communist Party, which essentially is the alter-ego of that repressive nation's government, is "inside every major American university," according to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

And that means communists "actually may have had access at the University of Pennsylvania, where President Biden clearly had documents that would have been a pretty open space."

A Fox News report said Pompeo appeared on "Sunday Morning Futures" this weekend to talk about Joe Biden's decision to mishandle classified documents.

Those materials already have been found to have been stored improperly at an office at Pennsylvania that Biden used to use, at his home in several locations, even in his garage.

Pompeo said, "If you're afraid to enforce the rules, if you continue to allow them to walk on the American economy, if you keep giving an inch in every space, they'll be inside the gates here in the United States. And frankly, that's what we face today. And for four years, during my time as CIA director or secretary of state, I never gave an inch."

He continued, "We've now had several senior leaders, certainly President Biden included, who had documents where they weren't supposed to be. Get them back. Get these documents where they're supposed to be, and then transparency matters. I heard Sen. Cruz say this, and we need to know what's in those documents, what the seriousness of them is, what potential breaches there are."

Then, he said, "These senior leaders need to own this. We need to find out if the Chinese Communist Party actually may have had access at the University of Pennsylvania, where President Biden clearly had documents that would have been a pretty open space. And Maria, you and I have talked about this for years, the Chinese Communist Party's inside every major American university today with research dollars and with their students."

He continued, "They're at the University of Pennsylvania, too. And we now know that this Chinese money, these Chinese officials met classified documents in that space. They were in the same place. We need to know if there's any risk they might have gotten a hold of them."

The Tennessee Star reported Pompeo, who also was chief of the Central Intelligence Agency under President Trump, was commenting at a time that, "The Biden administration, Campus Reform has reported, is reducing scrutiny of Chinese influence in American higher education."

Rep. Virginia Foxx, the head of the Education and Workforce Committee, now has relaunched investigations into foreign donations to colleges and universities, the Star reported.

"Foxx decided to continue these investigations after the Biden administration dropped them and as universities’ self-reported donations declined under his administration’s watch, according to National Review," the report said.

One of the universities under investigation is the University of Pennsylvania.

