China limiting children to 1 hour of video game time per day

(AMERICAN GREATNESS) – China is continuing to enforce harsh restrictions on how much time children can spend playing video games, now preparing to give them just one hour per day.

As ABC News reports, China has maintained such restrictions for the last several years in order to fight “Internet addiction.” In 2019, minors were given just 90 minutes per day on video games every weekday, and were forbidden from playing between 10:00 PM and 8:00 AM. In 2021, the restrictions were tightened to just one hour per day, and were only allowed on Fridays, weekends, and holidays.

As China’s Lunar New Year approaches, kids will be given four extra days to play games between January 21st and 27th.

