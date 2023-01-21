A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
China now grows more corn than rice

Commodity usually feeds livestock rather than humans

Published January 21, 2023
(ZEROHEDGE) – Chinese and other Asian cuisines are highly associated with the consumption of rice as a part of many meals. It may therefore come as a surprise that China today is actually producing more corn than rice.

As Statista's Katharina Buchholz reports, in 2021, the country primary cereal production consisted of 43 percent corn and 34 percent rice, as data from the Food and Agriculture Organization shows. 

This doesn't mean that Chinese people are necessarily eating a lot more corn but rather that their livestock is hungry for the grain as much as some of their vehicles and machines are to consume corn in the form of ethanol fuel.

