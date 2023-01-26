China's African trade takeover

(ZEROHEDGE) – In 2000, China was the leading source of imports for only a few African countries: Sudan, Gambia, Benin and Djibouti.

But as Statista's Martin Armstrong shows in the infographic below, 20 years later the Asian superpower is now the top supplier of goods for over 30 nations on the continent.

The China-Africa connection has been fostered intensely over the last two decades. As reported by Statista's research expert for Angola, Kenya and Tanzania, Julia Faria: "The value of Chinese exports to African countries jumped from five billion U.S. dollars to 110 billion."

