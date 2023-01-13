A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthFOOD FOR THOUGHT
Chocolate's mouth-watering appeal comes from how it lubricates the tongue

Irresistible process of changing from solid to smooth emulsion

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 13, 2023 at 4:16pm
(STUDY FINDS) – The mouthwatering attraction of chocolate comes down to how it lubricates our tongues, a delicious new study reveals.

Scientists from the University of Leeds have decoded exactly what takes place when someone eats the sweet treat, as it changes from a solid into a smooth emulsion. Many people find the physical process totally irresistible, and now British experts have worked out why.

By analyzing each of the steps, the study opens the door to developing luxury chocolates with superior mouthfeel and texture. During the moments chocolate enters the mouth, the sensation arises from the way the chocolate is lubricated, either from other ingredients in the treat, saliva, or a combination of the two.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Chocolate's mouth-watering appeal comes from how it lubricates the tongue
