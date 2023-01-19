A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'The Chosen' creators' big Season 3 finale announcement crashes website

'Theaters have demanded it, fans are demanding it'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 18, 2023 at 7:15pm
On the set of "The Chosen," from left, Kian Kavousi as James, George Harrison Xanthis as John, director Dallas Jenkins, and Jonathan Roumie as Jesus. (YouTube screenshot)

(CBN NEWS) -- The creators of "The Chosen" announced they will be premiering the last two episodes of season three in theaters, and series fans grabbed tickets so quickly Sunday night that it crashed the ticketing website.

The finale for the faith-based series will debut in theaters on February 2 and 3 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. before becoming available on its free app. Episodes 7 and 8 will be shown at select movie theaters nationwide, Dallas Jenkins explained.

"These are huge episodes," Jenkins said.

Read the full story ›

