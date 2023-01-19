'The Chosen' creators' big Season 3 finale announcement crashes website

(CBN NEWS) -- The creators of "The Chosen" announced they will be premiering the last two episodes of season three in theaters, and series fans grabbed tickets so quickly Sunday night that it crashed the ticketing website.

The finale for the faith-based series will debut in theaters on February 2 and 3 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. before becoming available on its free app. Episodes 7 and 8 will be shown at select movie theaters nationwide, Dallas Jenkins explained.

"These are huge episodes," Jenkins said.

