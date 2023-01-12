A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Church of England establishes £100 million woke fund to 'address past wrongs of slavery' as parishes struggle

Drafty buildings fall down around them

Published January 12, 2023 at 11:55am
Published January 12, 2023 at 11:55am
(Unsplash)

(SUMMIT NEWS) – The Archbishop of Canterbury has defended the establishment of a £100 million fund to “address past wrongs of slavery” during a time of financial crisis among parishes. The Telegraph has the story: "The Church Commissioners, which handles more than £10 billion of assets for the Church of England, announced the pledge on Tuesday following last year’s publication of a report which found that much of the institution’s wealth originates from the slave trade."

"The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Revd Justin Welby, acknowledged that the £100 million cash injection comes amid mounting concern over parishes’ “stretched” finances."

"However, he insisted that “it is now time to take action to address our shameful past.”

