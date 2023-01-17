Cities where people don't own cars, have a 'sustainable lifestyle' touted at Davos

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

A speaker at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, promoted the idea of cities where people could live “in harmony with nature” and not own cars Monday.

“What’s important is for policies to change the rules of the game, so sustainability becomes [the] easier choice, not just for the people, but also for the companies,” Bastien Girod of the Swiss National Council, the lower house of Switzerland’s legislature, said during the event.

TRENDING: WATCH: Police forcibly remove Greta Thunberg from coal-mine protest

WATCH:

“In Zurich, we have a lot of districts where you don’t actually need a car, because all the activities, school, buying something, everything you can do in walking distance, and by doing that people don’t buy a car,” Girod continued, noting that they had created an environment where people didn’t need cars, saying they made a “sustainable lifestyle, a lifestyle in harmony with nature is the easiest way to go.”

Girod also praised President Joe Biden for proposing that the United States government only do business with companies that commit to the Paris Agreement.

Is the World Economic Forum merely trying to have complete control over people? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The forum began Monday, with a delegation from the United States government that includes members of Congress, Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, FBI Director Christopher Wray and climate envoy John Kerry.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Former CNN host Brian Stelter, New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger, Internews CEO Jeanne Bourgault and European Commission Vice President Vera Jourová were among panelists discussing ways to address “disinformation” during the summit. ‘

The WEF labeled “misinformation” as a “moderately severe” risk to the world in a report released Monday.

Attendees arrived in Davos using over a thousand private jets in 2022, according to Fox News, prompting criticism from environmentalists, who cited the carbon emitted by the planes.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!