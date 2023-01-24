A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Classified documents now found in Mike Pence's Indiana home

Not stored in a secure area, prompting officials to store them in a safe

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 24, 2023 at 1:42pm
Vice President Mike Pence addresses employees via intercom Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at GE Healthcare in Madison, Wisconsin. (Official White House photo by D. Myles Cullen)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- A small number of classified documents was found in former Vice President Mike Pence's personal residence in Indiana earlier this month, according to reports.

Pence officials found two boxes of possible classified materials inside the home on Jan. 18, as well as another two boxes that contained copies of vice presidential papers, according to CNN. The vice president's team notified the National Archives and Records Administration upon its discovery, officials said. The National Archives then informed the FBI, which will conduct its standard procedure.

Pence's team conducted a search of the former vice president's Indiana home and his office at the Advancing American Freedom group shortly after it was reported that classified documents were found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement that were stored there following President Joe Biden's time as vice president, the outlet reported. The classified materials were then discovered in Pence's personal residence on Jan. 18.

