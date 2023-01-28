Congress to Biden administration: You have responsibility to prosecute abortionists

In a terse message from Congress to Joe Biden, his administration has been informed of a responsibility to prosecute members of the abortion cartel in America.

A report at Washington Stand explains there are abortionists who are violating a federal law that forbids mailing abortion drugs.

The report explains a letter from 41 members of Congress to Attorney General Merrick Garland points out that the DOJ has "twisted the plain meaning of the law in an effort to promote the taking of unborn life."

Organized by Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the letter accuses the administration of deliberately ignoring the Comstock Act, "a federal law that forbids sending any item that 'can be used or applied for producing abortion' by mail or courier."

Biden's office actually has told abortionists they may ship abortion pills even into states where abortion is not allowed.

The report explained, "Pro-life congressmen say the administration is acting lawlessly and attempting to legislate by executive fiat. Although the law has been amended numerous times since its passage in 1873, 'Congress has never repealed these criminal statutes that prohibit the mailing of dangerous chemical abortion drugs nor modified them in a way that restricted them based on the sender's intent.' In 1978, Congress specifically rejected a bill that would punish only those who 'intended' to ship drugs 'used to procure an illegal abortion," the report said.

The members, 22 from the Senate and 19 from the House, said, "It is clear that Congress never understood the law on mailing abortion drugs to mean anything other than what it says. … [T]he Biden administration’s DOJ has not only abdicated its constitutional responsibility to enforce the law, but also has once again twisted the plain meaning of the law in an effort to promote the taking of unborn life."

Abortionists who ship mail-order abortion drugs, which make up 54% of all U.S. abortions now, could face prosecution under dozens of pro-life states' laws in the future.

Lankford told "Washington Watch with Tony Perkins" that the Biden administration's attempts to "water down federal pro-life protections and evade state laws lacks any legal standing."

"The attorney general may yell and scream and say they’re going to file charges against states that actually protect children. Quite frankly, our nation is 234 years old; for 185 of those years, states have been allowed to be able to protect the lives of children. The time during Roe v. Wade is the anomaly [when] the Supreme Court took that [right] away from the states," he said.

