Congressman questions if Chinese Communists are influencing Biden

Joe Biden's affinity for China and its interests is hardly a secret these days.

He took trips there while vice president, including one where son Hunter tagged along, and came home with one of his huge business deals. One deal even apparently included 10% set aside for the "big guy," later identified by a business insider as Joe Biden.

Biden also drew millions of dollars in donations from Chinese companies to the Penn Biden Center when he was there in the time before his 2020 presidential campaign. Some of the center's money, about $900,000, ended up in Joe Biden's bank account.

The center has been in the news yet again in recent days because of the fact some government classified documents were found in the office that Biden formerly used there.

And all of this has prompted the chairman of a key U.S. House committee to openly wonder whether all those Chinese dollars are influencing the Biden administration.

"The American people deserve to know whether the Chinese Communist Party, through Chinese companies, influenced potential Biden administration policies with large, anonymous donations to UPenn and the Penn Biden Center," explained Chairman Rep. James Comer.

According to a report by Just the News, Comer wrote to the University of Pennsylvania about his concerns.

The committee wants the school to release information about the anonymous donations from China that have gone to the Penn Biden Center, reportedly in amounts total tens of millions of dollars.

"The Committee has learned UPenn received millions of dollars from anonymous Chinese sources, with a marked uptick in donations when then-former Vice President Biden was announced as leading the Penn Biden Center initiative," the committee's letter explained. "Following the formation of the Penn Biden Center, donations originating from China tripled and continued while Joe Biden explored a potential run for President."

Just the News reported the committee already is looking into Biden's apparently mishandling of classified documents from his time as vice president.

The classified documents were found at the Penn Biden Center last November but the situation was concealed from the American public until just in recent days.

That, Comer said, raises questions about who had access to those national secrets there.

The report said at least 10 Penn Biden Center staff members became senior White House officials following the 2020 election.

WND reported only this month on how an expert as accusing Biden using action that "opens the door" for China to sabotage America, by spying and possibly disrupting America's military communications.

China expert Gordon Chang wrote at the Gatestone Institute, where he is a senior distinguished fellow and an advisory board member, about the Biden administration process that just cleared a Chinese company to own 370 acres of land only 12 miles from Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota.

"As a result, China will be able to use a proposed $700 million corn milling plant on the site to spy on military communications and even disrupt them. In Beijing, they must be shaking their heads in disbelief at the inability of the U.S. to protect some of its most sensitive communications," he warned.

It was the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, a task force, that said the deal is not a "covered transaction" under the Defense Production Act of 1950. Therefore, CFIUS, as the agency is known, decided it did not have jurisdiction to block the land purchase, Chang documented.

He points out that while the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act of 2018 called on CFIUS to review purchases by foreign parties of lands close to specific locations, such as military installations, the Grand Forks base was not on the attached list.

Trade expert Alan Tonelson told Chang, "The decision of the congressional authors of the recent CFIUS reform to permit any foreign purchase of any land near any U.S. military installation was a clear case of legislative malpractice."

The bottom line now is that Fufeng USA, a subsidiary of a Chinese agribusiness conglomerate, now is free to build its wet corn milling and biofermentation plant in Grand Forks.

"Chinese war planners must be ecstatic," Chang wrote.

