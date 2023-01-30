Congressman urges probe to see if Bidens profited from documents

The Bidens need to be investigated to determine whether they profited from classified government documents that recently were found in one of Joe Biden's private offices, his garage, and other places in his home.

The issue is that his son, Hunter, appears to have had access to those documents, since he was living in the home when the documents were stored in a locked garage next to Joe Biden's collectible Corvette.

It was Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the chief of the House Oversight Committee, who said his panel needs to investigate if those documents were a source of income to the Bidens, whether they were used "to profit" the family.

Hunter Biden has been accused by critics of essentially making deals worth millions of dollars for himself, and other family members, in which he essentially provided access to his father, who was vice president and now president.

It's known that Joe Biden did meet with his son's business "associates" multiple times, and he even was mentioned as the "big guy" in line for 10% of one of the deals Hunter cut with Chinese officials.

Comer was responding Monday to a question about whether Biden's mishandling of classified information was an impeachable offense.

"It's impeachable if he was using those documents in a way to profit for his family," he said.

He confirmed at this point there "no evidence that happened," but continued, saying, "That's something I think it needs to be looked into."

He openly wondered about the fact that "China's donated so much money to the different Biden interests," and suggested the Communist regime was not going it "out of the kindess of their heart."

He documented that the Bidens have made "millions and millions of dollars from China. You look at the wire transfers, the money was going from China to different LLCs and then to pay both Hunter Biden and Jim Biden salaries for 'consulting.' We'd like to know what that consulting was. I feel like if China, or anyone, pays you millions of dollars, they expect to get a return on that investment."

Meanwhile, the Gateway Pundit said the "Biden crime family" made millions in Ukraine "performing nefarious and criminal activities including espionage."

Among the accusations was that the Bidens "were using classified information to the benefit of the Hunter Biden family business."

The report said one email from Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop computer obtained by Miranda Devine of the New York Post "appeared to include classified material from the US government."

Column’s up: A curiously well-informed email about Ukraine, Russia and the UK on Hunter Biden’s laptop is a thread that links the President’s classified documents scandal to the Delaware federal investigation into his son’s foreign business dealings. https://t.co/8hu5x5e6RU — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 23, 2023

The report continued, "TGP determined that this information from the 22-point email came from the US State Department and was classified. This email included this classified information and Hunter had no security clearance or reason to have this information."

The Gateway Pundit said that was just one of several emails that apparently included classified details.

One, for example, was "sent from Sean Keeley from Blue Star Strategies a firm that has reportedly been under investigation by the DOJ since 2021."

That included a number of items thought to be from classified documents.

WND previously reported that the scandal involving classified material is just the latest for the Bidens.

Previously it's been documented that Hunter Biden was taking tens of thousands of dollars a month from a Ukrainian gas company that was under investigation for corruption when his father was in charge of U.S.-Ukraine issues under Barack Obama.

Here's Joe Biden boasting about how he ordered Ukrainian officials to get rid of the prosecutor investigating Burisma, and his son.

Details from a laptop computer Hunter abandoned at a repair shop also have raised questions about his getting payments from Chinese and Russian interests.

Then there's his recent sales of his amateur artwork for tens of thousands of dollars, and questions about just what the buyers were purchasing.

Then Devine found a "particular email from Hunter Biden's laptop relating to Ukraine," and she told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" it would be "cross-matched" with classified materials found at Joe Biden's home.

She explained, "it is interesting to note the connection at least on a subject-matter level between what has been revealed about the first tranche of classified documents found at Biden's Greenville, Delaware, estate, and the email between the first son and his then-business partner Devon Archer."

