Conservative governor purges ESG from state retirement system

'Will not be tolerated here'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 20, 2023 at 5:29pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(DAILY WIRE) – Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis approved measures on Tuesday to prevent the Florida Retirement System Pension Plan from investing in accordance with the environmental, social, and corporate governance movement, also known as ESG.

According to DeSantis’ office, the approval of the resolution will ensure that public fiduciaries “invest state funds in a manner that prioritizes the highest return on investment for Florida’s taxpayers and retirees without considering the ideological agenda” of the ESG movement. Critics say the philosophy confuses profit maximization with political and social agendas such as reducing carbon emissions or promoting purported racial equity.

“Corporations across America continue to inject an ideological agenda through our economy rather than through the ballot box,” DeSantis said in a press release. “Today’s actions reinforce that ESG considerations will not be tolerated here in Florida, and I look forward to extending these protections during this legislative session.”

