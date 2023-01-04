Court hands doctor verdict for issuing mask exemptions during COVID-19

A doctor in Germany has learned her punishment for what the government calls illegally issuing mask exemptions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A court in the town of Weinheim said the doctor, whose name was not released, must serve two years and nine months in prison for issuing mask exemptions to some 4,000 people.

She also must serve a three-year work ban and pay $29,550, the "sum she had received for issuing the medical certificates," Fox reported.

The report said she issued medical exemptions to mask requirements to people even if she never had meet them.

TRENDING: The NBA vs. Freedom (Enes, that is)

She argued that wearing masks is harmful to people's health.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Her lawyer told a local broadcast outlet that the punishment will be appealed.

The report noted dozens of her supporters gathered at the court, which is north of Heidelberg, to protest the verdict as well as the nation's extreme pandemic restrictions.

Are face masks actually harmful to people's overall health? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 93% (28 Votes) 7% (2 Votes)

Those masks remain mandatory on long-distance trains, in doctors' offices, hospitals, nursing homes and on some other public transportation systems, even though mandatory masks in other indoor situations were dropped last year.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!