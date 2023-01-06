A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

CPS wants family to pay $56,000 for lying about residency to send daughter to better school

Girl's family sued to block district from disenrolling her

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 6, 2023 at 1:53pm
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(FOX 32 CHICAGO) – Chicago Public Schools officials are trying to recoup more than $56,000 from a family who’s accused of living in the northern suburbs but lying about their residency to send their daughter to a highly competitive city high school.

The student attended Northside College Prep, a selective enrollment school on Chicago’s Northwest Side, from 2019 until this past December, according to a report released Thursday by the CPS inspector general’s office.

Investigators found the student and her father violated the district’s residency rules by reporting that they lived in the basement of his cousin’s home in Chicago when the girl actually lived with her mother in suburban Lincolnwood, the report said.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





