The creepy reason you don't want to put Alexa in your bedroom

(FOX NEWS) -- Many of us have Amazon Echo devices (better known as Alexa) in our homes. Some of you were lucky enough to open one as a present this holiday season. However, you might not know that although you can technically keep your Alexa device anywhere in your house, you should never keep it in your bedroom.

The Alexa device is handy for a variety of things. It can do anything from playing your favorite music to answering questions you don't feel like searching for yourself. However, because the device is designed to take commands from the sound of your voice, it is naturally intended always to be listening and, therefore, can record your conversations without your consent.

Everyone who purchases an Alexa must consent to the fact that it could often be recording you, so it may give you more peace of mind by keeping it in the same spot you feel comfortable having company in.

