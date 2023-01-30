A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Cut her time short': Pro-abortion protesters march outside Amy Coney Barrett's home

'My body my choice, my body belongs to me'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 30, 2023 at 1:51pm
President Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, and her husband Jesse Barrett greet invited guests on the Blue Room Balcony of the White House Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, after attending Barrett's swearing-in ceremony as Supreme Court associate justice. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

President Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, and her husband Jesse Barrett greet invited guests on the Blue Room Balcony of the White House Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, after attending Barrett's swearing-in ceremony as Supreme Court associate justice. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

By Kate Anderson
Daily Caller News Foundation

Pro-abortion protesters marched outside Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s home Sunday to challenge the overturn of Roe v. Wade and fight for racial justice in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death, according to the Daily Signal.

Protesters have been standing outside of justices’ homes off and on since May 2022 after the Supreme Court majority opinion for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center was leaked by Politico. Sunday’s protest saw less than a dozen individuals with the group Our Rights DC walking on the sidewalk outside Barrett’s home with pride flags, drums and signs calling for the repeal of the Dobbs decision and protesting the death of Tyre Nichols, according to the Signal.

The protesters alternated between chants of “cut her time short” and “My body my choice, my body belongs to me.”

U.S. Marshals were present during the protest but remained by their vehicles instead of in front of the house, according to the Signal. Protests at justices’ homes have continued despite federal law (18 U.S. Code 1507) prohibiting protests “in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer” with a design to intimidate.

Are Supreme Court justices influenced by protests outside their homes?

Protesters were also chanting “say his name” in response to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, earlier this month, according to the Signal. The five officers involved in Nichols’ death were charged with “second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression” after Nichol’s death sparked protests across the country.

Sunday’s protest comes just one week after the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade and protests outside of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house. Our Rights DC also organized the protests at Kavanaugh’s home shouting “cut his time short, rapists should not rule the court!”

The Supreme Court and Our Rights DC did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

