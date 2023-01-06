A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Damar Hamlin wakes up, asks doctors hilarious question

Player still critically ill, but cognitive function seems intact

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 6, 2023 at 2:55pm
Damar Hamlin getting CPR on football field after collapse (video screenshot)

(BREITBART) – Stricken NFL player Damar Hamlin has shown vast improvement today and is reportedly awake, moving his hands and feet, and even writing messages to respond to questions.

Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Thursday that Hamlin has made “substantial improvement” after his cardiac arrest on the field during the Jan. 3 broadcast of the NFL’s Monday Night Football.

While Hamlin is still considered “critically ill,” one of the doctors, Timothy Pritts, told the media on Thursday that the player’s cognitive functions seem intact, according to ESPN.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







