Damar Hamlin wakes up, asks doctors hilarious question

(BREITBART) – Stricken NFL player Damar Hamlin has shown vast improvement today and is reportedly awake, moving his hands and feet, and even writing messages to respond to questions.

Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Thursday that Hamlin has made “substantial improvement” after his cardiac arrest on the field during the Jan. 3 broadcast of the NFL’s Monday Night Football.

While Hamlin is still considered “critically ill,” one of the doctors, Timothy Pritts, told the media on Thursday that the player’s cognitive functions seem intact, according to ESPN.

