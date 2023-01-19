Davos speaker wants 'a billion' people to stop eating meat

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

A speaker at the World Economic Forum (WEF) called for one “billion” people to “stop eating meat” Wednesday, saying it would have a “big impact” on the “current food system” and help reduce carbon emissions.

“If a billion people stop eating meat, I tell you, it has a big impact. Not only does it have a big impact on the current food system, but it will also inspire innovation of food systems,” Jim Hagemann Snabe, chairman of the Germany-based conglomerate Siemens AG, said during a panel called “Mobilizing for Climate.” The WEF’s conference in Davos, Switzerland, attended by many world leaders and top business executives, started Monday and runs through Friday.

WATCH:

TRENDING: Meet the Dem governor quickly rising to top of 2024 short list for president

A study by the Food and Agriculture Organization said that 14.5% of “greenhouse gas emissions” came from raising livestock. Two professors from Indiana University called for an increase in the use of insect protein for human and animal diets in an op-ed published by the WEF in February 2022.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The Netherlands announced it would seize 3,000 farms and shut them down to reduce nitrogen emissions by 50% by 2030 in November following months of protests by Dutch farmers.

Should people stop eating meat? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 8% (1 Votes) 92% (12 Votes)

“That is a mission that we need to get on. I can inspire you to maybe look at an organization called Eat — easy to remember, Eat — who have all the facts on this and who have the policies necessary, the innovations necessary and the scale necessary in order to make food systems sustainable and healthy,” Snabe said.

Eat, a global nonprofit, describes itself as seeking “a fair and sustainable global food system for healthy people and planet” that would “transform our global food system through sound science, impatient disruption and novel partnerships,” according to its website.

“I predict that we will have proteins not coming from meat in the future, they will probably taste even better. So why are we trying to mimic meat if we can have a better taste? They will be zero carbon and much healthier than the kind of food that we eat today,” Snabe added.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!