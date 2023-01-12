A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
On this day in 1951, Rush Limbaugh was born

Radio giant 'born to be a broadcaster'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 12, 2023 at 11:41am
(FOX NEWS) – Legendary American broadcaster Rush Hudson Limbaugh III was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri to a prominent local family on this day in history, Jan. 12, 1951.

"He was born to be a radio broadcaster," Limbaugh's younger brother, David Limbaugh, told Fox News Digital. "Our father instilled in us a love for America, its founding institutions, its cultural values and its freedom tradition."

Limbaugh's profound political commentary was inspired by the classical thinkers and Founding Fathers whose philosophies forged the creation of the United States of America.

WND News Services
