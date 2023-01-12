On this day in 1951, Rush Limbaugh was born

(FOX NEWS) – Legendary American broadcaster Rush Hudson Limbaugh III was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri to a prominent local family on this day in history, Jan. 12, 1951.

"He was born to be a radio broadcaster," Limbaugh's younger brother, David Limbaugh, told Fox News Digital. "Our father instilled in us a love for America, its founding institutions, its cultural values and its freedom tradition."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Limbaugh's profound political commentary was inspired by the classical thinkers and Founding Fathers whose philosophies forged the creation of the United States of America.

TRENDING: You're fired! 3 extreme Dems booted off congressional committees

Read the full story ›