Dell to phase out all China-made computer chips

(THE NEW AMERICAN) – Dell Technologies announced its plans to cease relying on China-made chips by 2024 and has informed suppliers to curtail the number of other made-in-China components in its products amid frosty Washington-Beijing tensions, the Nikkei daily reported on January 5.

The computer manufacturer hopes to considerably reduce the amount of China-made chips it uses, including those made at facilities owned by non-Chinese chipmakers, the report continued, quoting three people with firsthand knowledge of the issue.

Dell has also requested that product assemblers and suppliers of other components like electronic modules and printed circuit boards make way for capacity in other countries like Vietnam, the report said.

