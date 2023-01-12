A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dell to phase out all China-made computer chips

Decision comes amid frosty Washington-Beijing tensions

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 12, 2023 at 4:33pm
(THE NEW AMERICAN) – Dell Technologies announced its plans to cease relying on China-made chips by 2024 and has informed suppliers to curtail the number of other made-in-China components in its products amid frosty Washington-Beijing tensions, the Nikkei daily reported on January 5.

The computer manufacturer hopes to considerably reduce the amount of China-made chips it uses, including those made at facilities owned by non-Chinese chipmakers, the report continued, quoting three people with firsthand knowledge of the issue.

Dell has also requested that product assemblers and suppliers of other components like electronic modules and printed circuit boards make way for capacity in other countries like Vietnam, the report said.

Read the full story ›

