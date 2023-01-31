Dem lawyers suing to 'make election theft virtually effortless'

A new lawsuit filed by three leftist groups in Washington state working with the nation's leading Democrat law firm aims to get rid of the state's requirement for signature verification of ballots.

Republicans including conservative radio talk-show host Jason Rantz are sounding the alarm that if successful, the legal action could open the door for massive election fraud. The Seattle-based KTTH radio voice wrote Sunday that "the result of their lawsuit would make election theft virtually effortless, particularly for illegal immigrants or those taking advantage of the homeless."

The lawsuit brought by El Centro de la Raza, Vet Voice Foundation, Washington Bus and three allegedly disenfranchised Washington voters was filed Nov. 22 by the Perkins Coie, the most prominent Democrat law firm in the nation. Perkins Coie represents the Democrat National Committee, the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee and many prominent Democrat politicians and affiliated groups.

The suit seeks "an order permanently enjoining Washington election officials from using the Signature Matching Procedure for a purpose other than confirming that the return envelope has been signed." Washington State has a long and established vote-by-mail system statewide.

The Washington State GOP and RNC Research have filed a motion to intervene against the Democrat groups' lawsuit, with the party announcing in a Jan. 17 tweet: "Today we have filed a motion to intervene & stop this blatant attempt to rig our elections."

Left wing groups have filed a lawsuit to stop the signature verification process in our elections, one of the few safeguards our system has to protect from fraud. Today we have filed a motion to intervene & stop this blatant attempt to rig our elections.https://t.co/h8jF5T9CX1 — Washington State GOP (@WAGOP) January 17, 2023

“The signature verification process is literally, I would call it, the only safeguard we have in our elections right now,” Washington State Republican Party chairman Caleb Heimlich told Rantz. “When we’re mailing out 4.8 million ballots, and right now you have to sign the outside of the envelope, if that goes away, what is in place to verify the identity of the person sending the ballot back in is the person that intended to vote?”

"Signature verification, mandated by Washington law, is the only mechanism an election office has to ensure that the ballot submitted was completed by the registered voter. But plaintiffs argue that the process is arbitrary, prone to errors, and disenfranchises young voters and minority groups," writes Rantz.

"When you sign your name to the ballot envelope, you’re not just providing a signature to be verified. You’re also attesting that you’re not breaking the law by casting the ballot and that oath can be used against you in court if you break election laws," he writes. "The attestation also affirms the voter is a citizen of the United States. To register to vote, you need a driver’s license. But in Washington, illegal immigrants can get a driver’s license without verification of citizenship. Couldn’t this be further abused by taking away a security mechanism?"

A spokesman for King Couny Elections told Rantz that doing away with signature verification would eliminate the current method of comparing the signature on the ballot to the signature on the voter's registration record. Without the ability to compare signatures, election officials would be forced to take the first ballot received under any given voters name.

"What if someone steals one of your ballots?" asked Rantz.

“With signature verification...we’d be able to look at those ballots, see if either or both signatures match what is on file, and then determine action from there, including potential referral to the prosecuting attorney if it looks like the envelope has been signed by someone other than the voter,” the election spokesperson told Rantz on his broadcast.

“Without signature verification, we wouldn’t be able to do that comparison and would accept the first ballot returned for the voter, and reject the second returned. We would no longer have the ability to determine if the second ballot likely came from the voter themselves or another person.”

The lawsuit describes the mission of one of the plaintiffs, El Centro de la Raza, as "to bring critical consciousness, justice, dignity, and equity to all the peoples of the world." The leftist group is known in political circles for its get-out-the-vote efforts. Among other "El Centro" lawsuits was a 2013 filing to overturn the voter-approved Charter School Act allowing the creation of public charter schools.

The lawsuit claims the ballots of minorities are disproportionately disqualified compared to other voters using the signature-verification requirement.

