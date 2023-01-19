Dems demanding GOP fix debt ceiling problem they didn't address

Democrats, just before the end of the year, rammed through Congress a $1.7 trillion spending spree that includes what seems like money for every LGBT center across the country and hundreds more pet Democrat projects.

But they forgot to address the nation's debt ceiling.

Oops.

Now Joe Biden and his party members are demanding complete obedience from the new GOP majority in the U.S. House, a "clean" bill that allows the Democrats' spending without any obstacles.

According to a report at Just the News, the nation hit its $31.4 trillion ceiling Thursday, and the government now will start playing with the cash, and the numbers, to make sure bills due are paid.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, a Biden appointee and longtime opponent of Republican plans to cut spending, said she was forced to take "extraordinary measures" to avoid any default.

In a letter to Congress, Yellen threatened that the nation was "unable to fulfill some investments such as the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund," the report explained.

"[T]he period of time that extraordinary measures may last is subject to considerable uncertainty," Yellen said. "I respectfully urge Congress to act promptly to protect the full faith and credit of the United States."

Republicans have wanted some spending cuts as part of their approval of a debt ceiling increase, which Biden has ordered be as high as $44 trillion.

But the White House has issued a flat "no" in response to requests for discussions on the spending, and debt ceiling.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., pointed out that Democrats could have raised the limit while they were in the majority, only weeks ago – when they approved trillions in spending.

"If Democrats don’t want to negotiate with @HouseGOP they shouldn’t have waited until now to address #debt limit. They had no problem passing another massive spending omnibus without us in December. Now they want to blame Republicans for the debt limit problem they created?" she explained on social media.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's response to the issue? "We’ve been very clear there should not be any negotiations around here."

