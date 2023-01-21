What's this? A denomination that rejects same-sex marriage?

Here's some good news for a change.

The Church of England on Wednesday outlined proposals that would prohibit same-sex marriages in its churches, continuing to teach that marriage is between "one man and one woman for life."

The decision came after five years of debate.

While the bishops of the Church of England are set to issue a formal apology later this week to "LGBTQI+ people for the 'rejection, exclusion and hostility' they have faced in churches and the impact this has had on their lives., the centuries-old institution will still not allow same-sex couples to be married in a country where same-sex marriage has been legal since 2013.

Could this be a trend? Could we see another "landmark" reversal of a Supreme Court ruling in the United States? It could be coming.

The church will offer a service that would include "prayers of dedication, thanksgiving or for God's blessing on the couple in church following a civil marriage or partnership." The use of the prayers would be voluntary for clergy, which the church says will reflect its "theological diversity." This is the first time blessings would be allowed in the Church of England for same-sex, civil marriages.

"Both personally and on behalf of my fellow bishops I would like to express our deep sorrow and grief at the way LGBTQI+ people and those they love have been treated by the Church which, most of all, ought to recognize everyone as precious and created in the image of God," said Stephen Cottrell, the archbishop of York. "We are deeply sorry and ashamed and want to take this opportunity to begin again in the spirit of repentance which our faith teaches us."

Jayne Ozanne, a British LGBTQ+ activist, said the church's decision was "utterly despicable," and called Cottrell's apology "hollow."

"I cannot believe that five years of pain and trauma has got us to here," said Ozanne on Twitter. "We have had countless apologies over the years but no action to stop the harmful discrimination. It's insulting to all who trusted the process."

The General Synod will discuss the proposals during a Feb. 6–9 meeting, with the main debate on the proposals to take place on Feb. 8.

So, why the timidity?

I thought God in the Bible declared the marriage to be an institution between a man and woman? Why does any church have a second thought about this decision?

In Genesis 2:22-23 it says: "And the rib, which the Lord God had taken from man, made he a woman, and brought her unto the man. And Adam said, This is now bone of my bones, and flesh of my flesh: she shall be called Woman, because she was taken out of Man."

Is the church apologizing for God? Is He not perfect? Doesn't He know what He's doing?

Still, this seems to be progress.

This LGBTQI+ stuff seems to be shaking our whole world. I mean, this is Genesis 2 – pretty basic stuff.

About this confusion, the Apostle Paul said in Romans 1:20-28: "For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse: Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened. Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools, And changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man, and to birds, and fourfooted beasts, and creeping things.

"Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonour their own bodies between themselves: Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen. For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature: And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompence of their error which was meet. And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient."

And such unseemly behavior was worthy of death in God's eyes.

