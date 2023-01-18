Derek Chauvin appeals conviction in George Floyd murder

(FOX NEWS) -- An attorney for Derek Chauvin appeared before an appeals court in Minnesota Wednesday to ask for the former Minneapolis police officer's convictions in the murder of George Floyd to be thrown out, arguing that legal and procedural errors hindered him from having a fair trial.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill had sentenced Chauvin to 22 1/2 years after jurors found him guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25, 2020, death of Floyd, whom he pinned to the ground with his knee on Floyd's neck.

Chauvin later pleaded guilty to a separate federal civil rights charge and was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison. He is now serving that sentence in Arizona concurrent with his state sentence.

