DeSantis orders Florida universities to spill beans on how they're going woke

Florida colleges and universities are required to submit information detailing how they use state resources to support diversity, equity and inclusion programming, according to a memo from the state’s Office of Budget and Policy obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All colleges and universities within the Florida College System and the State University System must submit a report explaining how they use state-given resources to provide diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and critical race theory (CRT) programs, according to the memo, which was sent by Office of Budget and Policy Director Chris Spencer to Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz and State University System of Florida Chancellor Raymond Rodrigues. Florida state law requires oversight over higher education curricula, requiring officials to “identify the degree programs offered by public postsecondary educational institutions.”

“Each Florida College System and State University System institution must complete the attached document to provide a comprehensive list of all staff programs, and campus activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory within our state colleges and universities,” the letter reads.

The report must include information about any/all programs and activities, positions, and costs associated with DEI and CRT programs. The costs will be broken down to designate how much funding came from the state.

Colleges and universities are required to submit all of the requested information by Jan. 13.

NEW: The DeSantis Administration formally requested every state university system in Florida to report a breakdown of expenditures and resources dedicated towards any campus activities related to diversity, equity, and inclusion and critical race theory.@DailyCaller — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) January 4, 2023

“As the Executive Office of the Governor prepares policy and budget proposals ahead of the 2023 Legislative Session, it is important that we have a full understanding of the operational expenses of state institutions,” the letter reads. “Governor Ron DeSantis has prioritized a cost-effective higher education system that delivers high quality service to Floridians to best prepare them for employment.”

The Governor’s Office, Diaz and Rodrigues did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

