'Diamond' of Diamond and Silk duo dead: 'A true angel and warrior patriot for freedom'

(CBN NEWS) -- Lynette Hardaway, better known as Diamond from the team Diamond and Silk, died Monday night. She was 51.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The lively political commentator and her sister Rochelle 'Silk' Richardson were big supporters of former President Donald Trump during his presidential campaign in 2016 and reelection campaign in 2020.

TRENDING: Watch this incredible moment before NFL game: 'There is power in prayer!'

Trump noted Hardaway's passing on Truth Social Monday night, writing: "Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans."

Read the full story ›