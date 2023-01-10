A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Diamond' of Diamond and Silk duo dead: 'A true angel and warrior patriot for freedom'

Trump: 'Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 10, 2023 at 5:46pm
Diamond and Silk (Facebook)

Diamond and Silk (Facebook)

(CBN NEWS) -- Lynette Hardaway, better known as Diamond from the team Diamond and Silk, died Monday night. She was 51.

The lively political commentator and her sister Rochelle 'Silk' Richardson were big supporters of former President Donald Trump during his presidential campaign in 2016 and reelection campaign in 2020.

Trump noted Hardaway's passing on Truth Social Monday night, writing: "Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans."

