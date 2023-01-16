A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Politics U.S.MINORITY REPORT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Dishonoring of the memory': Republicans get told not to quote MLK

'Colorblindness is a way to obfuscate systemic inequality'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 16, 2023 at 11:22am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

A monument to Martin Luther King, Jr. (Image by Greg Reese from Pixabay)

A monument to Martin Luther King, Jr. (Image by Greg Reese from Pixabay)

By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican politicians who quote Martin Luther King Jr. to defend a colorblind approach to race are misrepresenting or even dishonoring him, activists told Axios.

Conservatives have frequently invoked King and his “I Have a Dream” speech while critiquing liberal programs that emphasize the importance of race, such as affirmative action or Critical Race Theory (CRT). But King had made statements about systemic racism and poverty, and by emphasizing his dream of a colorblind society without mentioning these other critiques, Republicans are insulting his legacy, the activists told Axios.

TRENDING: Why would Russia attack its birthplace?

The Axios article cited scholars who suggested that King held ideas that were a “precursor” to CRT. 

King “said to us that we must address fully systemic racism, systemic poverty, ecological devastation, and militarism,” Rev. William Barber of the Poor People’s Campaign told Axios. “It’s dishonoring of the memory of King not to raise that full critique, no matter how unnerving, unsettling or uncomfortable it is.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Democrats and left-wing activists in recent years have moved away from a colorblind approach to race, explicitly endorsing race-based affirmative action programs and Critical Race Theory — the concept that America is inherently racist and that interactions ought to be viewed through the lens of race.

Are Republicans dishonoring the memory of Martin Luther King Jr by quoting him?

Some scholars and activists argued that racism is still a dominant, driving force in the U.S., and that colorblindness can’t solve that problem.

“We fundamentally don’t want to admit that every system in this country was built on racial oppression,” Taifa Smith Butler, president of the racial justice think tank Demos, told the outlet, adding that this approach put King “in a box.”

Barber, Yazdiha and Smith did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Are Americans racing to buy electric vehicles? Results are now in
Largest teachers union creates 'race-based trauma' training course for teachers
'Dishonoring of the memory': Republicans get told not to quote MLK
Republican lawmakers crack down on tenure, but conservative profs warn their plan may backfire
Oh, hell: Young people turning to Satanism instead of Christianity
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×