'Dishonoring of the memory': Republicans get told not to quote MLK

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican politicians who quote Martin Luther King Jr. to defend a colorblind approach to race are misrepresenting or even dishonoring him, activists told Axios.

Conservatives have frequently invoked King and his “I Have a Dream” speech while critiquing liberal programs that emphasize the importance of race, such as affirmative action or Critical Race Theory (CRT). But King had made statements about systemic racism and poverty, and by emphasizing his dream of a colorblind society without mentioning these other critiques, Republicans are insulting his legacy, the activists told Axios.

TRENDING: Why would Russia attack its birthplace?

The Axios article cited scholars who suggested that King held ideas that were a “precursor” to CRT.

King “said to us that we must address fully systemic racism, systemic poverty, ecological devastation, and militarism,” Rev. William Barber of the Poor People’s Campaign told Axios. “It’s dishonoring of the memory of King not to raise that full critique, no matter how unnerving, unsettling or uncomfortable it is.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Democrats and left-wing activists in recent years have moved away from a colorblind approach to race, explicitly endorsing race-based affirmative action programs and Critical Race Theory — the concept that America is inherently racist and that interactions ought to be viewed through the lens of race.

Are Republicans dishonoring the memory of Martin Luther King Jr by quoting him? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (28 Votes)

As we celebrate and reflect on the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., let us all recommit to building a better, fairer, more equitable world. pic.twitter.com/HdTjFsaFCM — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 16, 2023

Some scholars and activists argued that racism is still a dominant, driving force in the U.S., and that colorblindness can’t solve that problem.