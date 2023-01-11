Doctors who pushed masks, lockdowns 'don't even exist'

As Americans and citizens across the world were bombarded with messages promoting lockdowns, masks and social distancing during the COVID pandemic, it turns out some doctors endorsing those control measures did not even exist, being part of a "network" of fake Twitter accounts, according to a stunning report.

The San Francisco Standard revealed how a number of physicians in the LGBT community pushing the government narratives and blasting those who questioned official advice were actually electronic bots.

Its report focused on the account of Dr. Robert Honeyman, who described himself on Twitter as a "Doctor of Sociology and Feminist studies" and whose profile photo was merely a royalty-free stock image.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

TRENDING: WATCH: Now Dems claim oversight of FBI is 'attacking law enforcement'

His purported spouse, Dr. Patrick C. Honeyman, also was a fabricated account with a purloined stock photo.

"The two fake doctors, whose accounts urged extreme caution about Covid-19, were part of a network of at least four fake accounts that touted their ties to the LGBTQ+ community, vocally advocated for mask-wearing and social distancing, and dished out criticism to those they felt were not taking the pandemic seriously," the Standard reported.

"The Honeymans could not be reached for comment, as they do not exist. At publication time, Robert Honeyman's account was no longer active."

Is the U.S. federal government responsible for creating these phony doctors? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The paper conducted a reverse Google image search showing Robert Honeyman's photo is, in fact, a stock image from DepositPhotos.

It was Joshua Gutterman Tranen, a self-described "gay writer" who initially saw Robert Honeyman's tweet about their husband being in a coma, and noted ties to the homosexual community.

"But after 10 minutes of googling, Gutterman Tranen concluded that Robert Honeyman's photo was a stock image and their biography stretched boundaries of believability: an academic who left no traces on academic websites and had lost two family members to Covid in late 2022, despite masking and distancing," the Standard reported.

The character looked like "liberal Mad Libs," Gutterman Tranen told the paper.

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

"I'm a self-identified leftist, and I understand that people have a lot of different identities, but it felt concocted in the lab about how many identities and horrible experiences can we put on one person."

The report said it's "unclear" who actually created the pair of physicians, "but their bios and personas signpost identities meant to appeal to a certain type of Twitter denizen: liberal, pro-diversity and concerned about Covid. Or meant to provoke the opposite of that type of person. Both doctors present themselves as members of the LGBTQ+ community. Robert displayed the trans and Ukrainian flags in their Twitter name. Patrick had a rainbow flag in his bio."

In addition to the Honeyman fake crisis-actor accounts, there were others as well.

The Standard reports:

Another account associated with the group, Dr. Gerold Fischer, displayed rainbow, trans and Ukrainian flags next to his name and described himself as "an ally for all in the #LGBQT+ Community. #WearAMask." Fischer's account has since been taken down. A fourth account, Dr. Steve "Ste" Ville, who claimed an affiliation with the University of Antwerp, described himself as an "LGBTQ+ Ally" and a "Proud Mask Wearer." All four doctors had a few things in common. Three had created their accounts during the pandemic. Fischer's account dated to 2019, but his earliest visible tweet was from July 2022.

The Standard says it was "unable to establish who created the four fake doctors. But perhaps the most alarming aspect of their nonexistence online is that it is also unclear why they were created."

Investigative journalist Jeremy Loffredo surmises they were part of an "intel op," as he tweeted: "On Twitter there existed an entire network of supposed ER doctors who identified as part of the trans community who constantly lost patients to COVID & received thousands of retweets. Except they don't exist. Surely an COVID intel op."

When Loffredo was asked about using IP addresses to trace the phony accounts, he responded, "Langley VA," where the CIA is headquartered.

📍 Langley, VA — Jeremy Loffredo (@loffredojeremy) January 6, 2023

Meanwhile, Dr. Robert Malone, the well-known inventor of the mRNA technology used in COVID shots, linked to the newspaper's story, and stated: "Just in case you were still confused about the military-grade psy ops that has been deployed against all of us."

Just in case you were still confused about the military-grade psy ops that has been deployed against all of us. https://t.co/QF2b0bNIUq — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) January 6, 2023

Upon analyzing the events, Jamie White at Infowars reported:

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

EDITOR'S NOTE: The "Climate Change Cult." The "Anti-Racism Cult." The "Cult of Wokeness." The "LGBTQ Cult" and its predatory offspring targeting America's children, the "Transgender Cult." The "Cult of Abortion." The "COVID Cult." The "Cult of Globalism." "TikTok Cults." Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it's becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract "the rabble" from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND's acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!