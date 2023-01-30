A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dolly Parton shares divine warning in song inspired by God-given dream

'Was standing on a mountain and looking down at us saying ... '

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 29, 2023 at 9:07pm
Dolly Parton (Video screenshot)

(CBN NEWS) -- Country music legend Dolly Parton says a divine dream from God served as the inspiration behind her new song "Don't Make Me Have to Come Down There."

The award-winning singer and musician took to Instagram last week to share about the dream with her followers.

"I had a dream and I felt like it was worth putting out there," Parton explained.

Read the full story ›

