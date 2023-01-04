Donald Trump Jr. signs lucrative 7-figure media deal

(DAILY MAIL) -- Donald Trump Jr. has inked a seven-figure podcasting deal with YouTube rival Rumble - a rapidly growing conservative platform that focuses on free-speech.

The lucrative, multiyear podcast deal was first reported Tuesday by Axios, and would see Trump Jr, 44, become one of the highest-paid podcasters in the world.

Titled 'Triggered with Don Jr,' the podcast will air twice a week, and will reportedly feature the eldest Trump scion's takes on the news of the day.

