Donald Trump Jr. signs lucrative 7-figure media deal

44-year-old firebrand has already amassed a huge following

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 4, 2023 at 6:02pm
Donald Trump Jr speaks at the Republican National Convention on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 (RNC video screenshot)

(DAILY MAIL) -- Donald Trump Jr. has inked a seven-figure podcasting deal with YouTube rival Rumble - a rapidly growing conservative platform that focuses on free-speech.

The lucrative, multiyear podcast deal was first reported Tuesday by Axios, and would see Trump Jr, 44, become one of the highest-paid podcasters in the world.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Titled 'Triggered with Don Jr,' the podcast will air twice a week, and will reportedly feature the eldest Trump scion's takes on the news of the day.

Read the full story ›

