Dow closes 100 points higher for 3rd consecutive day of gains

'We've had two really strong days in the market in anticipation that the Fed's going to pause'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 24, 2023 at 4:17pm
(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished higher Tuesday as investors parsed through the latest batch of corporate earnings reports for insight into the state of the economy.

The Dow gained 140.40 points, or 0.31%, to close at 33,733.96. The S&P 500 dipped 0.07% to settle at 4,016.95, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.27% to end at 11,334.27.

Earnings season continued Tuesday with mixed results. 3M dropped 6.2% on disappointing guidance, while Union Pacific dipped 3.3% after falling short of estimates. The unofficial start to big-tech results kicks off with Microsoft reporting after the bell.

