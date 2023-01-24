Dow closes 100 points higher for 3rd consecutive day of gains

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished higher Tuesday as investors parsed through the latest batch of corporate earnings reports for insight into the state of the economy.

The Dow gained 140.40 points, or 0.31%, to close at 33,733.96. The S&P 500 dipped 0.07% to settle at 4,016.95, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.27% to end at 11,334.27.

Earnings season continued Tuesday with mixed results. 3M dropped 6.2% on disappointing guidance, while Union Pacific dipped 3.3% after falling short of estimates. The unofficial start to big-tech results kicks off with Microsoft reporting after the bell.

