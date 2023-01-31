A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dow closes 350 points higher, S&P 500 caps best January in 4 years

'This 'Fed pause' window we believe is likely to prove bullish, with a long duration and growthy tilt'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 31, 2023 at 4:18pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose on Tuesday as strong earnings and encouraging inflation data pushed the S&P 500 to its best January since 2019.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 369.21 points, or 1.1%. The S&P 500 gained 1.47% to 4,076.66. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.67% to 11,584.55, notching its best January since 2001.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Traders assessed how some of the largest firms are faring amid high inflation and fears of slowing consumer spending. General Motors shares jumped about 8.4% after the auto manufacture posted strong earnings. PulteGroup shares surged 9.4% after the homebuilder reported better-than-expected earnings. Shares of Exxon Mobil also rose nearly 2.2% following earnings.

TRENDING: Grandmother 'panicking' after hospital puts 'Do Not Resuscitate' on her

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dow closes 350 points higher, S&P 500 caps best January in 4 years
One Pulitzer prize later, media still unwilling to admit Trump-Russia deception
Biden poses in electric car packing higher carbon footprint than a gas-powered SUV
Biden administration ponders public health emergency on abortion: REPORT
Police chief who placed officer on leave for voicing traditional marriage views retires
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×