Dow closes 350 points higher, S&P 500 caps best January in 4 years

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose on Tuesday as strong earnings and encouraging inflation data pushed the S&P 500 to its best January since 2019.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 369.21 points, or 1.1%. The S&P 500 gained 1.47% to 4,076.66. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.67% to 11,584.55, notching its best January since 2001.

Traders assessed how some of the largest firms are faring amid high inflation and fears of slowing consumer spending. General Motors shares jumped about 8.4% after the auto manufacture posted strong earnings. PulteGroup shares surged 9.4% after the homebuilder reported better-than-expected earnings. Shares of Exxon Mobil also rose nearly 2.2% following earnings.

