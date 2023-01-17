Dow closes almost 400 points lower and snaps 4-day win streak, pressured by Goldman shares

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Tuesday as investors struggled to keep building on early 2023 momentum and weighed the latest earnings results.

The blue-chip index lost 391.76 points, or 1.14%, to close at 33,910.85. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% to 3,990.97, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.14% to end the day at 11,095.11.

Goldman slid 6.44% after the bank reported its worst earnings miss in a decade for the fourth quarter. Its results were pressured by declines in investment banking and asset management revenues. Meanwhile, rival Morgan Stanley posted better-than-expected numbers, thanks in part to record wealth management revenue. Its shares jumped 5.91%.

