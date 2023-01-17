A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
MoneyON WALL STREET
Dow closes almost 400 points lower and snaps 4-day win streak, pressured by Goldman shares

'Even within the financial sector, individual lines of business are faring very differently'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 17, 2023 at 4:59pm
(Image by Oleg Gamulinskiy from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Tuesday as investors struggled to keep building on early 2023 momentum and weighed the latest earnings results.

The blue-chip index lost 391.76 points, or 1.14%, to close at 33,910.85. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% to 3,990.97, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.14% to end the day at 11,095.11.

Goldman slid 6.44% after the bank reported its worst earnings miss in a decade for the fourth quarter. Its results were pressured by declines in investment banking and asset management revenues. Meanwhile, rival Morgan Stanley posted better-than-expected numbers, thanks in part to record wealth management revenue. Its shares jumped 5.91%.

