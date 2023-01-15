Dr. Leana Wen slammed after admitting there's been 'overcounting' of COVID deaths

(FOX NEWS) – CNN medical analyst and Washington Post columnist Dr. Leana Wen admitted in a column, Friday, that the medical community is "overcounting" the amount of "COVID deaths and hospitalizations."

Wen, who writes an occasional Washington Post column providing her observations on the pandemic, masking and other COVID-related subjects, cited sources claiming that most "patients diagnosed with COVID are actually in the hospital for some other illness."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The article is titled, "We are overcounting COVID deaths and hospitalizations. That’s a problem."

TRENDING: On classified documents, Joe Biden is out of excuses

Read the full story ›