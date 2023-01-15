A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health PoliticsSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Dr. Leana Wen slammed after admitting there's been 'overcounting' of COVID deaths

Most 'patients diagnosed with COVID are actually in the hospital for some other illness'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 14, 2023 at 7:48pm
(Image courtesy Pexels)

(FOX NEWS) – CNN medical analyst and Washington Post columnist Dr. Leana Wen admitted in a column, Friday, that the medical community is "overcounting" the amount of "COVID deaths and hospitalizations."

Wen, who writes an occasional Washington Post column providing her observations on the pandemic, masking and other COVID-related subjects, cited sources claiming that most "patients diagnosed with COVID are actually in the hospital for some other illness."

The article is titled, "We are overcounting COVID deaths and hospitalizations. That’s a problem."

TRENDING: On classified documents, Joe Biden is out of excuses

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





