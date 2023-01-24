A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dr. Robert Malone: I can't support Trump as he defends COVID jabs

Inventor of mRNA tech opposes former president's position on vaccinations

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published January 24, 2023 at 6:53pm
Dr. Robert Malone and Jill Glasspool Malone at the Defeat the Mandates rally in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 23, 2022 (Courtesy Dr. Robert W. Malone)

Dr. Robert Malone and Jill Glasspool Malone at the Defeat the Mandates rally in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 23, 2022 (Courtesy Dr. Robert W. Malone)

Dr. Robert Malone, who invented the mRNA technology that was used for most of the COVID-19 shots, says he cannot support President Donald Trump for re-election as long as Trump defends the experimental shots.

The vaccinations were developed on a fast-track under Trump, after COVID-19 was unleashed in China and circled the globe, killing millions.

It was during an interview with "Real America's Voice" recently that Trump was asked about the COVID shots.

He said, "I was able to get something approved that, you know, that has proven to have saved a lot of lives. Some people say that I saved 100 million lives worldwide."

President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence and senior White House staff, displays his signature after signing an Executive Order ensuring that the American people have priority access to COVID-19 vaccines developed in the U.S. or procured by the U.S. Government, at the Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in the South Court Auditorium at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence and senior White House staff, displays his signature after signing an Executive Order ensuring that the American people have priority access to COVID-19 vaccines developed in the U.S. or procured by the U.S. Government, at the Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in the South Court Auditorium at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

He also said there are concerns with the safety.

"You have to understand. There are the pros and cons…I never demanded anybody use it. I never had a mandate. And I think that's very important to know."

Trump added, "Some reports [say] that it’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened and we saved tens of millions of lives. Then you’ll read other reports [that] say there were some problems with the vaccine …but relatively small numbers.

"But, you know, you have many reports that say the vaccines save tens of millions of lives,” Trump said. "That without the vaccines you would have had a thing … where perhaps 100 million people died."

Actually, the complications from the COVID shots still are being reported, and tens of thousands of deaths are being attributed to the shots.

Malone said he agreed with those who would not support someone backing the COVID shots.

"I shot a film segment designed to help DJT see the truth. No impact. As I said, it is with regret that I have to agree with Brian. This is different from Mikki’s point. This is DJT’s decision. I disagree," he said.

