Dr. Robert Malone: I can't support Trump as he defends COVID jabs

Dr. Robert Malone, who invented the mRNA technology that was used for most of the COVID-19 shots, says he cannot support President Donald Trump for re-election as long as Trump defends the experimental shots.

The vaccinations were developed on a fast-track under Trump, after COVID-19 was unleashed in China and circled the globe, killing millions.

It was during an interview with "Real America's Voice" recently that Trump was asked about the COVID shots.

He said, "I was able to get something approved that, you know, that has proven to have saved a lot of lives. Some people say that I saved 100 million lives worldwide."

He also said there are concerns with the safety.

"You have to understand. There are the pros and cons…I never demanded anybody use it. I never had a mandate. And I think that's very important to know."

NEW: When asked if he has concerns about the safety of Covid Vaccines, President Trump tells me, "Well, I always do, but you have to understand. There are the pros and cons...I never demanded anybody use it. I never had a mandate. And I think that's very important to know." pic.twitter.com/P2Aic1Xezz — David Brody (@DBrodyReports) January 17, 2023

Trump added, "Some reports [say] that it’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened and we saved tens of millions of lives. Then you’ll read other reports [that] say there were some problems with the vaccine …but relatively small numbers.

"But, you know, you have many reports that say the vaccines save tens of millions of lives,” Trump said. "That without the vaccines you would have had a thing … where perhaps 100 million people died."

Actually, the complications from the COVID shots still are being reported, and tens of thousands of deaths are being attributed to the shots.

This will not get him elected. I am out. Trump Dismisses COVID-19 Vax Safety Claims, Says He Saved 100 Million Lives https://t.co/kriaC2Scop — Brian Tyson, MD 🇺🇸 (@btysonmd) January 19, 2023

I shot a film segment designed to help DJT see the truth. No impact. As I said, it is with regret that I have to agree with Brian. This is different from Mikki’s point. This is DJT’s decision. I disagree — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) January 19, 2023

Malone said he agreed with those who would not support someone backing the COVID shots.

"I shot a film segment designed to help DJT see the truth. No impact. As I said, it is with regret that I have to agree with Brian. This is different from Mikki’s point. This is DJT’s decision. I disagree," he said.

