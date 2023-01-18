The elitist paranoiacs at Davos

Predicting an imminent worldwide recession, global business elites have convened at the Alps ski resort of Davos, Switzerland, as they do every year in seeking to expand their policies for their own benefit. But this time even liberals are observing how fringe this annual summit has become, and many politicians are staying away.

Donald Trump has been the leader in criticizing these globalists, and his footsteps in the upcoming presidential election loom large there and at the White House. Biden is strikingly absent, and is not even sending his VP or Cabinet officials to this World Economic Forum gathering from Jan. 16 to 23, supposedly to discuss "Cooperation in a Fragmented World."

Perhaps the global elite have already decided to toss Biden overboard, by finding classified documents at his home and office and using the same prosecutorial modus operandi that has been inflicted on Trump. By fanning the flames of this scandal Dems could nominate a fresh new candidate, such as the carefully nurtured Pete Buttigieg who was touted as an "emerging leader" on the WEF website.

This year atop the Davos agenda are the nutty ideas for the world to eat insects instead of meat, and attain happiness by owning nothing. The common view of those gathering in Davos is that reducing the number of people on Earth would be beneficial in reducing energy use, but that would also reduce overall prosperity.

Elon Musk was invited but publicly declared that he would not be attending because its agenda is boring. He also commented on how the billionaire elite falsely think there are too many people on our planet and that the "environmental sustainability movement ... has gone too far."

Debunking an argument that the population control agenda is just a "conspiracy theory," Musk retorted that the elite indeed want and seek less human population. "This is neither a 'right' nor a 'left' issue," Musk said.

People are viewed by many billionaires as a threat to their wealth and hoped-for power, while Musk and Trump are special in welcoming all that the public has to offer. The billionaires who convene annually at Davos are a paranoid group who should be kept as far away from political influence as possible.

Meanwhile, news came during the second day of this conference that China's population is actually shrinking, contrary to the fear-mongering about population growth. This is the first time since its famine more than 60 years ago that China is losing population, which a liberal New York Times headline screams is a "demographic crisis."

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He made no mention of its own demographic crisis during his speech on Tuesday at Davos. Instead, he urged the world to increase cooperation and depart from the Cold War approach, which means accepting that China has replaced the United States as the world's only hegemonic superpower.

Chinese leaders are unable to reverse the harm they inflicted on themselves by their one-child policy that for decades forced couples to limit their families. Chinese couples today do not want to have enough children to sustain its population, which is considered by experts to be an irreversible trend now.

Meanwhile, believers in the misguided population-control ideology are among the 3,000 attendees in Davos. They have turned the town of Davos into a military zone as they exclude the rest of the public from visiting.

Multiple military-style checkpoints are set up around the village to ensure that none of the hoi polloi or real reporters can see what is going on there. Many of the participants stay at the same Grandhotel Belvédère hotel, which closed itself to the public to prepare.

In attendance this time is Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who is on political life support in a state that Trump carries by 40 points, meaning it is unlikely Manchin can win reelection when his seat is up in 2024. Globalists push bans on coal production, which is central to the West Virginia economy, and Manchin may be angling for a post-Senate job by attending.

Several governors are also oddly in attendance, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., and Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga. The agenda of globalists in Europe would not seem to be helpful to the states of Illinois, Michigan and Georgia, but for a half-century these conferences have been a breeding ground for distorting American policy.

The Swiss government authorized a deployment of up to 5,000 troops to protect the pampered elite who flew in on their environment-polluting private jets, while pontificating to the world about their unproven theories of climate change. A warmer winter is, in fact, helping to save lives in energy-depleted Europe amid the crisis caused by the seemingly perpetual NATO war in Ukraine.

