Elizabeth Farah asks: Is Sabbath prophecy fulfilled?

Are you following the commandment and covenant?

Elizabeth Farah By Elizabeth Farah
Published January 27, 2023 at 1:27pm
Editor's note: Following is a video presented by Elizabeth Farah, co-founder and chief operating officer of WND and wife of CEO and co-founder Joseph Farah.

"Fulfilled" is the magic word for some Christians! How? Why? Because they use it to deal with any doctrine, usually a commandment, they don't want to keep.

What about the commandment and covenant to keep the Sabbath? What about the Sabbath Covenant? It is in your heart to obey your Lord! Test all things, keep that which is true!

Click on the image below to go to the video:

Elizabeth Farah
Elizabeth Farah is co-founder and chief operating officer of WND.







