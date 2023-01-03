Employee turnover is devastating productivity, and businesses are fed up

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Employee turnover has surged since the pandemic, and the need to replace and train new employees at high volume has hampered productivity for businesses, according to the New York Times.

More than 4.5 million workers voluntarily left their jobs in November 2021, the highest since the government began tracking this data 20 years earlier, and the turnover rate remains significantly higher than it was before the pandemic, according to the NYT. Businesses are struggling with the costs of high turnover; new employees take time to become productive, and existing employees lose productivity because of the time they spend training others.

TRENDING: Judge rules church meeting near abortion biz caused 'psychiatric symptoms'!

The leisure and hospitality industries have seen especially high employee turnover due to a highly competitive labor market, according to the NYT. The negative impact that turnover has had on businesses across the board may be harming the economy overall by contributing to weak productivity growth in the last few years.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“All that turnover, all that hiring, all that training you have to do — that takes away from your day job,” Sarah House, an economist at Wells Fargo, told the NYT. “So it’s essentially less output at the end of the day.”

The manufacturing company W.H. Bagshaw has seen a slowdown in production due to high employee turnover and the constant need to train new employees; 22 employees exited the company over the last two years, while only one or two left in 2019, according to the NYT.

Did the pandemic train people to avoid working? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 92% (22 Votes) 8% (2 Votes)

“Anytime we bring in a new hire, they’re not productive on Day 1 — usually they’re shadowing someone for a few weeks or months,” Adria Bagshaw, the company’s vice president, told the NYT. “You’re investing in someone for the future. Whoever is doing the training, they’re slowed down from their normal productivity.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!