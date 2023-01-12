A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Enthusiasts of C.S. Lewis' 'The Horse and His Boy' bring book to life

Museum of the Bible hosting production

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 12, 2023 at 12:15pm
(CHRISTIAN POST) – A stage production of C.S. Lewis’ "The Horse and His Boy" is coming to the Museum of the Bible – a timeless tale of resilience, perseverance and hope that highlights God's unconditional love, according to the stars of the show. 

From Jan. 20 through March 3, The Logos Theatre’s production of “The Horse and His Boy” in association with the C.S. Lewis Company Limited will premiere at the Museum of the Bible's World Stage Theater.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

One of seven novels that comprise "The Chronicles of Narnia" series, "The Horse and His Boy" follows Shasta, a Narnian boy who was stolen from his home and raised as the son of a fisherman in Calormen. After learning that his adoptive father will sell him into slavery to a wealthy Taarkaan, he plots with the Taarkaan’s talking horse, Bree, captured from Narnia, to run away. Together, Bree and Shasta escape their cruel master and travel to Narnia, meeting another talking horse, Hwin, and Aravis, a young noblewoman seeking to escape an arranged marriage, along the way.

Read the full story ›

