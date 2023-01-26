Europe experiencing massive new migrant crisis no one is talking about

(THE NATIONAL PULSE) – In 2022 around 330,000 people crossed into Europe illegally, according to Frontex, the European Union’s border agency – the largest number since the Migrant Crisis of 2015-16 and a 64 percent increase on 2021. The figures do not include the 13 million refugees who fled Ukraine and entered the EU due to the conflict with Russia, ten million of whom have subsequently returned home.

This is the second year running with a steep increase in the number of migrants crossing into Europe, after a significant lull during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, with most of them now entering the European Union (EU) through the western Balkans. Almost 50 percent were from Syria, Afghanistan, and Tunisia, with the number of Syrians doubling to almost 95,000.

As during the now infamous migrant crisis of 2015/16, the vast majority of migrants were young men. Fewer than 10 percent of all the migrants were women, and the number of reported minors was also lower than 10 percent.

