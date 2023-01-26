A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Europe experiencing massive new migrant crisis no one is talking about

In 2022 around 330,000 people crossed into continent illegally

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 26, 2023 at 5:54pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
A long line of individuals walk across a field in Slovenia into Europe. (Credit: Screen shot from drone photograph, via the Telegraph video)

A long line of individuals walk across a field in Slovenia into Europe. (Credit: Screen shot from drone photograph, via the Telegraph video)

(THE NATIONAL PULSE) – In 2022 around 330,000 people crossed into Europe illegally, according to Frontex, the European Union’s border agency – the largest number since the Migrant Crisis of 2015-16 and a 64 percent increase on 2021. The figures do not include the 13 million refugees who fled Ukraine and entered the EU due to the conflict with Russia, ten million of whom have subsequently returned home.

This is the second year running with a steep increase in the number of migrants crossing into Europe, after a significant lull during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, with most of them now entering the European Union (EU) through the western Balkans. Almost 50 percent were from Syria, Afghanistan, and Tunisia, with the number of Syrians doubling to almost 95,000.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

As during the now infamous migrant crisis of 2015/16, the vast majority of migrants were young men. Fewer than 10 percent of all the migrants were women, and the number of reported minors was also lower than 10 percent.

TRENDING: How does Trump stand against Biden in 2024 presidential race?

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Blue-state lawmaker wants reparations proposal to be a nationwide 'blueprint'
Police find razor blades inside pumps at several gas stations
'Satanic golden medusa' abortion statue outside New York City courthouse ruthlessly mocked
Judge orders release of Paul Pelosi attack police bodycam footage
China's African trade takeover
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×