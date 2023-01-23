'Evil spirits': Pelosi calls 'exorcists' to purge own home of wickedness

Nancy Pelosi, who ran the people's House, the U.S. House of Representatives, as speaker for multiple years before her party was removed from the majority in November, has sought spiritual help, apparently priests, for her California home "to exorcise … evil spirits," according to a new report from the New York Post.

It was at that home that her husband, Paul, was attack several months ago, apparently by an intruder, in an incident for which many questions remain.

But she reported went outside her local parish for the help, as she remains in conflict with her chosen church, the Catholic church, over her denial of its teachings on life, and her repudiation of its pro-file stance.

In fact, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco, where her home is located, banned the Democrat from receiving Holy Communion in May, "until such time as you publically repudiate your advocacy for the legitimacy of abortion," he wrote.

The confirmation of the "exorcism" came from Pelosi's daughter, Alexandra, who said in an interview with a New York Times writer that, "I think that weighed really heavy on her soul. I think she felt really guilty."

She continued, "I think that really broke her. Over Thanksgiving, she had priests coming, trying to have an exorcism of the house and having prayer services."

The local parish pastor, Father Arturo Albano of St. Vincent de Paul Church, said his staff was not involved.

The trigger for Pelosi's actions apparently was mysterious hammer attack on her husband a few months ago.

WND reported that evidence revealed Paul Pelosi had opened the door for police responding to a call for help, then went back into his house where he was, at that time, bludgeoned with a hammer.

Then NBC reports confirming that sequence were withdrawn for not being up to "standards." However, further explanations have not been been released.

The network report, by national correspondent Miguel Almaguer, said on Nov. 4 that it was Paul Pelosi, apparently calm, who "never let on to responding officers that he was in distress just seconds before he walked back into his house where an intruder bludgeoned him with a hammer."

Almaguer reported for the "Today" show that police didn't know they were responding to the Pelosi residence at the time, and Pelosi himself opened the door for them.

But he didn't attempt to escape or declare an emergency, and "even walked away from law enforcement and toward his eventual attacker," all of which raises a lot of questions.

Then the network pulled the report.

Suspect David DePape was arrested and is facing a serious of charges in the case.

The New York Post explained Pelosi long has boasted of being a devout Catholic, even though she openly rejects the church's teaching on life. Pelosi is one of the biggest promoters of abortion that the U.S. Congress has ever seen.

News of the "exorcism" raised questions in the current House, where the GOP now is the majority.

"Will she also be coordinating one for the speaker’s office?" asked Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

Terry Mann said, on social media, "Hopefully Nancy doesn’t vanish after the exorcism."

And Bill Donohue, Catholic League chief, urged her to get help from a psychiatrist.

"The woman is positively conflicted. She wears her Catholicism on her sleeve while basically sticking her middle finger at the Catholic Church every opportunity she has," he said. "If it’s genuine, she needs psychiatric help. And if not, it’s another example of Nancy Pelosi exploiting the Catholic Church for her own personal gain."

Breitbart published a report explaining that Cordileone made his statement regarding Pelosi after reaching out to her many times to help her understand the "gave evil she is perpetrating" with her pro-abortion advocacy.

When those efforts failed, he said the time had come to make a public statement "that she is not to be admitted to Holy Communion unless and until she publicly repudiate her support for abortion ‘rights’ and confess and receive absolution for her cooperation in this evil in the sacrament of Penance."

Pelosi immediately thumbed her nose at Cordileone, traveling to Washington take communion in a Catholic church there.

TMZ reported the situation developed as "Nancy Pelosi tried to excommunicate evil spirits from her San Francisco townhouse after the vicious attack on her husband in October."

