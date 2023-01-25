Exciting: At-home erectile dysfunction device restores organ utility

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Erectile dysfunction is more common than the world’s silver foxes may have everyone believe. According to researchers, 40% of men in their 40s suffer from the condition, and the percentage only increases as the years go by. However, there is good news for the world’s aging Romeos: a new Israeli innovation might just be the next step toward a happier, harder future.

A new device developed by med-tech company Ohh-Med Medical, dubbed “Vertica,” uses radio frequency conduction to repair the collagen fibers within the penis, restoring their elasticity and essentially turning back the clock on the effects of aging on mankind’s first tool.

Clinical trials run by Ohh-Med have found that after a few months of using the device twice weekly, more than 80% of users saw positive results in the strength of their erections.

