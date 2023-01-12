Fallout from discovery of classified docs at Biden home beginning

Joe Biden often has boasted about how his administration is transparent with the American people, even though no neutral observer likely would describe it that way.

One of the fights that has come up has been the people who visit Biden at his Wilmington, Delaware, home, often in attempts to influence him and his actions.

Now there's new impetus for GOP demands that those lists of visitors be released.

It's because of the classified government documents that were found there, apparently in a "locked" garage near where Biden keeps his Corvette … locked up of course.

According to a report at the Daily Wire, Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, when discovery of those classified papers at Biden's home and at an office he formerly used at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, was announced, wrote to Biden.

He is insisting that the Secret Service release a list of those who have been influencing Biden at his Wilmington home.

"Given the vast amount of time President Biden spends at his Delaware property and the significant allegations of unethical behavior and influence peddling against members of his immediate family, the American people deserve to know who is influencing this administration," Gooden said. "The Biden administration has continuously promised to bring transparency and truth back to the government, yet your failure to disclose this information sends the opposite message. I urge you to make good on this promise and release these visitor logs to the public."

It's not a complicated issue, Gooden explained. The White House visitor log policies let Americans see who is lobbying Biden.

But for "roughly 200 days" so far he's been in Wilmington, and "The public deserves assurance that your administration is listening to the concerns of the American people and not acting in the best interest of lobbyists, friends, or donors."

The discovery of those classified documents, Gooden charged, violates "your commitment to 'restore integrity, transparency, and trust in government.'"

He said the statement from the Secret Service that no such visitor logs records exist makes it even worse, because, "The discovery of classified documents proves this failure to identify visitors to your Delaware residence is another attempt to mislead the American people and potentially conceal meetings with special interest groups or foreign nationals."

The fact that Biden took government papers and left them at his home, unprotected by any approved security measures, "may also be regarded as a national security risk."

NEW: GOP Rep. @Lancegooden has sent a letter to Biden and the Secret Service demanding the release of visitor logs for his home in Wilmington, Delaware. pic.twitter.com/Nux0pKNnfL — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) January 12, 2023

